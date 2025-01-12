Short-term course on cyber security to be introduced in varsities soon: Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Governor CP Radhakrishnan said a short-term course on cyber security will be prepared and introduced in universities across the state. A meeting with vice-chancellors will be held regarding this soon. A meeting with vice-chancellors will be held regarding this soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Implementing the course will create a new generation of cyber warriors,” he said while speaking at the ‘Cyber Education for Cyber Security Awards’ in the city on Sunday.

“Cyber security has emerged as one of the most serious concerns in the world, including India. Today, we are increasingly dependent on digital technology to accept and make payments. As technology advances, the number of cybercrimes is also increasing. However, we also have to work to break the chain,” he said.

