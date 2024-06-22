Show cause notice to primary schools that begin classes before 9 am

The primary education department will send show cause notices to schools that begin classes before 9 am flouting the government order that states that classes up to 5 should be held at or after 9 am. Governor Ramesh Bais, at a programme held on December 5, 2023, had directed the school education department to consider the timing of schools in morning session. (HT PHOTO)

Governor Ramesh Bais, at a programme held on December 5, 2023, had directed the school education department to consider the timing of schools in morning session. Later, a government resolution was issued to all schools, irrespective of board affiliation, to schedule classes for pre-primary to class 4 to begin at 9 am or later from the academic year 2024-25.

While some schools changed the class timings after discussion with parents and school bus-van drivers, authorities observed that many stuck to old routine.

One of the school principals from Pune said, “It is not feasible for us to suddenly change class timings given by the state government. We need to change the schedule of teaching staff, school buses, vans and autos.”

“If any school is to open before 9 am, it must take permission from education authorities,” said Sharad Gosavi, director, primary education.