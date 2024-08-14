Sinhagad Road flyover to open on Independence Day

The inauguration of the flyover near Rajaram Bridge on Sinhagad Road that political leaders claimed was delayed due to the unavailability of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be opened to traffic as part of the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders had staged protests demanding opening of the flyover stating that it would reduce traffic jams on the busy Sinhagad Road. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released the invitation mentioning that deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will be the chief guest at the event.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders had staged protests demanding opening of the flyover stating that it would reduce traffic jams on the busy Sinhagad Road.

NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap and local leader Ashwini Kadam blamed the civic administration for delaying the inauguration of the completed flyover for political reasons and unavailability of ministers, including Fadnavis.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madhuri Misal said, “The flyover was not opened for public as the third-layer tarring was incomplete and the recent incessant rains delayed the work.”

Kadam said, “The civic body became active and announced the flyover inauguration after our persistent efforts and agitations, else they would have pushed it till the assembly polls.”