Six cops, 3 others booked for torturing woman complainant

Nine persons, including six cops attached to Samarth Police Station, have been booked for alleged torture and physical assault of a woman complainant, said police officials, adding that the complaint of the incident that was reported on March 23, 2023, was filed on Thursday. The woman alleged that she was called to the police station where the accused and cops thrashed, tortured and spit on her face. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as sub-inspector Arjun Sadashiv Devekar, woman constables Nilam Karpe, Maya Gadekar and Yogita Afale, and another woman constable and a male constable, besides Akshay Awate, Aditya Gautam and Sujit Pujari.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the police, the woman complainant had approached the police to file a sexual molestation case against two friends of her husband. The woman alleged that she was called to the police station where the accused and cops thrashed, tortured and spit on her face. She alleged that the accused are associated with a political party and with the help of the police carried out the heinous crime at the police station.

Maruti Patil, senior inspector, Samarth Police Station said, “As per the court’s order, we registered a case on Thursday under Sections 354, 354(B), 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”