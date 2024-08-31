Six cops assaulted monthly in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Last week’s attack on an assistant police inspector has once again raised concerns as the assault indicates a trend that Police personnel in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have experienced a troubling rise in assaults over the past five years. On average, six officers are attacked each month while discharging their duties, underscoring a disturbing trend of violence against law enforcement in the region. The assaults range from verbal abuse to physical attacks and typically occur while officers are managing traffic, responding to emergencies, or conducting routine patrols. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Recently, API Ratnadeep Gaikwad, in charge of the Mohammadwadi police station suffered severe head injuries after being attacked with a sickle while attempting to break up a fight near the Sasanenagar railway gate.

Data from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police departments reveal that between 2020 and 2024, Pune reported 200 attacks on police personnel, while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 156.

In Pune city, the highest number of attacks occurred in 2021, with 46 incidents, followed by 33 in 2022, 30 in 2023, 24 in 2024, and 23 in 2020. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the peak was also in 2021 with 70 attacks, followed by 51 in 2022, 39 in 2020, 29 in 2023, and 11 in 2024.

The trend of escalating violence has raised significant concerns among police officials and local authorities.

“The safety of our officers is a top priority. We are committed to ensuring their protection and will take stringent measures against those who attack our personnel,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

Nikhil Pingle, DCP (crime) Pune Police, stated, “We treat attacks on police personnel as serious crimes. Those convicted may face difficulties in future job prospects, and administrative clearances for passport, and visa applications.”

Pingle noted that traffic police are disproportionately affected by these attacks due to their visibility and frequent interactions with the public. Regular police, by contrast, generally encounter individuals only during emergencies. He advised that complaints about police conduct should be directed to senior officers via email, phone (dial 112), online, or written complaints. However, he emphasized that resorting to violence against the cops is unacceptable.

In response to the rise in attacks, both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police departments are enhancing security protocols, providing additional training for handling confrontational situations, and increasing public awareness about the consequences of assaulting police officers.

Authorities are also boosting community engagement efforts to foster better understanding and cooperation between the police and the public. Residents are urged to support officers and report any instances of abuse or violence.