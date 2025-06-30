Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Six detained for vandalising parked vehicles on Sinhgad Road

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2025 06:32 AM IST

According to police, the accused targeted vehicles that were parked along the stretch by using koytas, and damaging windows and side mirrors

At least six minors have been detained by Pune police for allegedly vandalising 18-20 vehicles parked along the roadside in the Wadgaon area on Sinhgad Road on Saturday.

At least six minors have been detained by Pune police for allegedly vandalising 18-20 vehicles parked along the roadside in the Wadgaon area on Sinhgad Road on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the accused targeted vehicles that were parked along the stretch by using koytas, and damaging windows and side mirrors. A shop was also vandalised in the incident.

The motive behind the act is yet to be established, said police.

“We have identified the suspected individuals through CCTV footage collected from nearby establishments. Based on preliminary evidence, six individuals have been detained under relevant sections for destruction of public and private property,” said a senior officer from the Sinhgad Road police station. The search for the other accused is underway.

A case has been filed at Sinhgad Road police station under sections 189 (2), 190, 191(2) (3), 131, 351 (2) (3), 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

