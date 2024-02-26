Six held in Pune with 70k in fake notes

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested six persons for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination amounting to ₹70,000. A case has been filed under Sections 489 (c) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Ruhtik Chandramnani Khadse, Suraj Yadav, Akash Dhangekar, Suyog Salunkhe, Tejas Ballal and Pravan Gahvane.

According to the Dehu Road police, Khadse completed his IT diploma and was responsible for counterfeit currency delivery, Yadav was into designing, Salunkhe was machine operator, while Ballal was arranging raw material and printing the fake notes. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and apprehended Khadse and his confession led to the arrest of others on Sunday and Monday.

Nitin Fatangare, senior Inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “The accused purchased a second hand printing machine from Appa Balwant Chowk and arrange raw material from various locations. The worth of seized goods, including printing machine and raw material, is ₹2 lakh.

The police had earlier arrested two individuals from Hinjewadi area for carrying currency notes of ₹500 denomination amounting to ₹1,10,000 from the possession.