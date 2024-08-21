 Six injured in three separate fire incidents in Pune - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Six injured in three separate fire incidents in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2024 10:58 PM IST

The fire incidents were caused by leaking LPG cylinders in Pimpri, Sinhgad Road and Jambhulwadi areas on Wednesday

Six people, including a woman, were injured in three separate fire incidents caused by leaking LPG cylinders in Pimpri, Sinhgad Road and Jambhulwadi areas on Wednesday.

The third gas leakage incident was reported on the seventh floor of the Lake Tower Society on Jambhulwadi Road where an elderly couple were living in a 1BHK rented flat. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the first incident, a fire erupted due to an LPG cylinder leakage in which five roommates were injured at Buddha Nagar slum in Pimpri. They were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The injured are Manoj Kumar, 19; Dheeraj Kumar, 23; Govid Ram, 28; Ram Chelaram, 40; Satyendra Ram, 30, all working in a private fabrication company.

In the second incident, a minor fire erupted in a house near Santosh Hall on Sinhgad Road. After the change of the LPG gas cylinder, there was gas leakage, which caused a fire to erupt. Pratima Sonawane, the house help, sustained minor injuries.

The third gas leakage incident was reported on the seventh floor of the Lake Tower Society on Jambhulwadi Road where an elderly couple were living in a 1BHK rented flat. Furniture, wiring and other equipment were gutted in the fire, said officials.

Pune
Story Saved
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
