Six killed as vehicle topples down gorge in Nashik

A major accident took place near the Saptashrungi hills in Nashik district on Sunday evening, where six devotees from Pimpalgaon Baswant died after the Innova they were travelling in fell nearly 600 feet into a deep valley in the Nanduri Gad area. Wrecked remains of a car after it fell into a 600-foot deep gorge in Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka, Sunday. (PTI)

The accident took place on the ghat road that goes towards the famous Saptashrungi temple, where the victims were heading to.

Kalwan police said that the devotees were on their way to the temple when their vehicle - an Innova with number MH 15 BN 0555 - lost control near the Bhawari waterfall stretch. The vehicle was reportedly trying to overtake another car when it crashed into the roadside barrier, and topped down the gorge.

The dead were all from the same family. They have been identified as Kirti Patel (50), Rasila Patel (50), Vikal Patel (60), Pavan Patel (60), Lata Patel (60), and Mani Bahan Patel (70). All of them were from Pimpalgaon Baswant.

Police teams quickly reached the accident site after getting information and started rescue work. But the rescue operation was difficult because the valley is very deep, the area is rough, and daylight was fading.

A special rescue team from Nashik was later sent to help recover the bodies and secure the area. Kalwan police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Saptashrungi Gad is a popular religious place and is thronged by thousands of visitors every day, especially on weekends. The accident has proved yet again how even a small mistake can take a dangerous turn on the narrow and curvy ghat roads.