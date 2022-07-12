Six trekkers rescued from Bhimashankar forest

Six trekkers from Ulhasnagar who had lost their way in the Bhimashankar forest in Pune district were rescued from Ambegaon on Sunday by a team from the Ghodegaon police station. The rescue operation started at 5 pm and the group was rescued by 10 pm. Locals who had a better idea of the forest helped the police team in their search operation. All six trekkers were found safe sans any injuries.

Jeevan Mane, assistant police inspector, Ghodegaon police station, said, “The trekkers from Ulhasnagar started the trek to Bhimashankar from Murbad in Thane. With sunlight becoming dim by around 5 pm, the trekkers lost their way in the dense forest. Initially, they made contact with their parents and informed the police.”

“Due to rain and fog earlier, it was difficult to locate the trekkers. However as mobile phones were working, the trekkers shared their location via Google Maps which helped make the rescue operation a bit easy,” said Mane.

The trekkers were stuck in difficult terrain comprising high gradient slopes and dangerous cliffs. “We carried basic medical aid kits and dry food items with us. Thankfully, all the trekkers are safe although they are fearful due to what happened,” said Mane.

On a cautionary note, the asst. PI said, “Since Pune district is on red alert, trekking spots should be avoided as they are turning risky with heavy rainfall in the ghat areas.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “Visitors should avoid steep climbs and go near waterfalls during rainy season as these are dangerous spots. People should not enter into dam waters as its levels may be rising during rains.”