Six trekkers rescued from Bhimashankar forest
Six trekkers from Ulhasnagar who had lost their way in the Bhimashankar forest in Pune district were rescued from Ambegaon on Sunday by a team from the Ghodegaon police station. The rescue operation started at 5 pm and the group was rescued by 10 pm. Locals who had a better idea of the forest helped the police team in their search operation. All six trekkers were found safe sans any injuries.
Jeevan Mane, assistant police inspector, Ghodegaon police station, said, “The trekkers from Ulhasnagar started the trek to Bhimashankar from Murbad in Thane. With sunlight becoming dim by around 5 pm, the trekkers lost their way in the dense forest. Initially, they made contact with their parents and informed the police.”
“Due to rain and fog earlier, it was difficult to locate the trekkers. However as mobile phones were working, the trekkers shared their location via Google Maps which helped make the rescue operation a bit easy,” said Mane.
The trekkers were stuck in difficult terrain comprising high gradient slopes and dangerous cliffs. “We carried basic medical aid kits and dry food items with us. Thankfully, all the trekkers are safe although they are fearful due to what happened,” said Mane.
On a cautionary note, the asst. PI said, “Since Pune district is on red alert, trekking spots should be avoided as they are turning risky with heavy rainfall in the ghat areas.”
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “Visitors should avoid steep climbs and go near waterfalls during rainy season as these are dangerous spots. People should not enter into dam waters as its levels may be rising during rains.”
-
State to release ₹500 cr for restoration works in flood-affected areas
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that ₹500 crore will be released for the repair and restoration of the infrastructure damaged during the recent rains and floods in the state. Talking to the media after chairing a meeting to review the rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, Bommai said that the situation will be evaluated again in August and necessary funds will be released accordingly.
-
Two conmen escape from police custody in Lucknow, 9 cops booked
Two members of notorious 'Irani gang', escaped from the Raebareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University, Lucknow, on Wednesday morning. The accused Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan, were admitted to the trauma center on Monday after they got shot at in the leg in a police encounter under Rae Bareli's Dalmau police station limits on July 9.
-
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday. “These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.
-
Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested
An interstate gang of drug peddlers has been busted and four people, including two women have been arrested, said officials from Central Crime Branch on Wednesday. “They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang was in contact with drug peddlers from Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi and Hyderabad. They received advance money in cash,” said a senior CCB officer.
-
Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers. Superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar's brother is involved in the incident.
