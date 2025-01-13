Slain Beed sarpanch’s brother threatens to end life by jumping from overhead tank  

Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of slain Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, staged a protest and threatened to jump to death on Monday by climbing atop a water tank along with family members, demanding the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and the inclusion of Walmik Karad’s name in the murder case. The protest gained momentum as villagers, particularly women, gathered beneath the water tank, voicing their support and demanding action against Karad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dhananjay continued his protests for three hours before being persuaded to come down after appeals from Maratha leader Manoj Jarange and Beed superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Kanwat.

The protest gained momentum as villagers, particularly women, gathered beneath the water tank, voicing their support and demanding action against Karad. Seven individuals have already been arrested in the case, while one accused remains absconding since the murder occurred on December 9.

Deshmukh met with the Investigating officers of the CID-SIT late in the evening on Monday.

“I will meet the SIT chief on Tuesday and seek more information regarding the investigation in the case. For now, the agitation scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled. CM Devendra Fadnavis called the CID officers and Beed SP, and necessary orders have been given to expedite the probe,” he said.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange also rushed to the site to pacify Dhananjay. Speaking to him over the phone, Jarange urged, “Your family needs you. Please come down; the entire community stands behind you. We are committed to securing justice for Santosh Deshmukh.”

In response to Dhananjay’s demands, the superintendent of Police announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) head would visit Massajog on Tuesday to address concerns about the progress of the investigation. “Dhananjay has requested an update from the SIT. I urge the villagers to use this opportunity to clarify their doubts and stay informed about the investigation,” SP Kanwat said.

The villagers had earlier threatened a strike if they were not granted an audience with SIT officials and provided regular updates on the case.

Santosh Deshmukh, the Massajog Sarpanch, was murdered on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion attempt targeting Avaad Wind Energy Company. While seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, Walmik Karad—a close associate of Dhananjay Munde—has been implicated in a related ₹2 crore extortion case.