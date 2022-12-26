Slim chances of finding new Covid variant in genome sequencing: Experts

Although in the last genome sequencing, the samples were fewer, no new Covid-19 variants have been found, said officials. The recent genome sequencing is likely to show results soon, however, the chances of finding a new variant are low, said officials. As of now XBB and BA.2.75 are the only dominant variants, said experts

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing, said that in the last set of genome sequencing the dominant variants were XBB recombinant and BA.2.75 variant of Omicron.

“Last genome sequencing which was conducted during the first week of December had limited samples as testing was low and there were no new variants. The results of the new round are likely to be out in the next few rounds. In this new round, there were 39 samples. But the chances of finding a new variant are low unless a traveller comes from China,” said Dr Karayakarte.

“Since there are fewer samples and not many patients are testing positive the samples sent for genome sequencing are also low,” said Dr Karayakarte.

On Monday, the state reported 15 new Covid cases, while no infection-related death was reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Four new cases of Covid were reported in Pune district on Monday and no deaths, as per state health department.