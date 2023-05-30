Students can now give an undertaking of documents for Class 11 admissions

With Class 11 admissions underway, students who do not have required documents while submitting the online application form, can now submit an undertaking. According to the state education department, the student can give an undertaking signed by their parents or themselves stating that the rest of the required documents will be submitted. (HT PHOTO)

“This central online admission process is currently being implemented for Class 11 admissions in 319 junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas. Meanwhile, the students who are interested in admission have been provided the facility to fill part one of the applications,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has informed through the official website that the students should upload the available documents, and the remaining necessary certificates which are not currently available will be submitted along with the original copies at the time of admission.