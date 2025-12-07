Search
Socialist leader Baba Adhav critical, political leaders visit hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 05:02 am IST

Veteran socialist leader Baba Adhav, 95, is in serious condition in ICU. Political leaders visited him, urging reliance on official updates from family.

The health of veteran socialist leader and activist Baba Adhav has deteriorated, and he is currently in the ICU of a city hospital, his family said on Saturday.

A significant milestone of his work was the establishment of the Hamal Panchayat, through which he organised porters in Pune and across the state. (HT FILE)
Relatives said his condition is a matter of concern. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and several other political leaders visited Poona Hospital to inquire about the 95-year-old activist’s health.

“Due to a sudden deterioration in the health of our father and senior social activist Dr Baba Adhav, he has been admitted to the hospital for the past ten days. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a cardiologist and other specialists,” a statement issued by Asim and Amber Adhav said.

“According to the doctors, his condition is serious, and he has been kept in the ICU. His condition remains a matter of concern but is stable at the moment. We request everyone not to spread or believe rumours and to rely only on information shared by family members or official sources,” the statement added.

Adhav is regarded as a pillar of Maharashtra’s social and labour movements. A significant milestone of his work was the establishment of the Hamal Panchayat, through which he organised porters in Pune and across the state. He also led the “Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha” movement against caste discrimination, advocating equality and dignity for marginalised communities.

