Software engineer duped of Rs3.75 lakh by fraudsters

A 41-year-old software engineer, resident of Vishrantwadi who hails from Bihar, fell prey to online fraudsters who tricked him into downloading malware on his mobile phone and siphoned off ₹3.75 lakh from his bank account.

As per the complaint registered, Amit Warma (41), got a call from an unknown number on June 22, the caller identified himself as an official of Bihar State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and told him that he has to pay current and pending bills for his house in Bihar.

A police officer from the Visharantwadi police said the complainant told the caller that he had recently cleared his dues but the caller insisted that he had defaulted and later claimed there could be some error in updating his payment. He also suggested the complainant click on a link sent on his phone and convinced him to download the app, saying it would help to make payment directly to the state electricity board. On monthly basis, the complainant used to pay the electricity bill of his house in Bihar through online mode.

The man realised he was conned after he got a transaction alert for nearly ₹3.75 lakh ( ₹3.50 lakh from his account and ₹25,000 from his mother’s account).

Police have registered the case under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of Information Technology Act 2000. After primary investigation, it was found that the caller is from Motihari region of Bihar.