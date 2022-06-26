Software engineer duped of Rs3.75 lakh by fraudsters
A 41-year-old software engineer, resident of Vishrantwadi who hails from Bihar, fell prey to online fraudsters who tricked him into downloading malware on his mobile phone and siphoned off ₹3.75 lakh from his bank account.
As per the complaint registered, Amit Warma (41), got a call from an unknown number on June 22, the caller identified himself as an official of Bihar State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and told him that he has to pay current and pending bills for his house in Bihar.
A police officer from the Visharantwadi police said the complainant told the caller that he had recently cleared his dues but the caller insisted that he had defaulted and later claimed there could be some error in updating his payment. He also suggested the complainant click on a link sent on his phone and convinced him to download the app, saying it would help to make payment directly to the state electricity board. On monthly basis, the complainant used to pay the electricity bill of his house in Bihar through online mode.
The man realised he was conned after he got a transaction alert for nearly ₹3.75 lakh ( ₹3.50 lakh from his account and ₹25,000 from his mother’s account).
Police have registered the case under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of Information Technology Act 2000. After primary investigation, it was found that the caller is from Motihari region of Bihar.
-
Protest continues in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
For the second consecutive day, protests continued in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena workers, claiming to be loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray staged 'jode maro' (hit with footwear) protests at two places in the city – outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud – and raised slogans against the rebels. They were led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude.
-
U.P. sets new record, 16 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid: Govt
“Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 16 crore individuals,” the government said in a press statement on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses. The state is expected to cross 34-crore mark in total doses within this week, officials said.
-
Sena initiates legal action against rebel MLAs, Shinde moves SC
Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Maharashtra government fuelled by minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said the party has initiated legal action and served notices to 16 rebel MLAs camping at a luxury hotel in BJP-ruled Assam. A day ago, 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, were issued a disqualification notice by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.
-
Lucknow NCB conducts cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs
Narcotics Control Bureau, Lucknow Zonal Unit on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally and other events to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The chief guest administered an oath against drug abuse to all the participants. He also flagged off the cycle rally. The event saw the participation of various groups, including Lucknow Cycle Club, Robinhood Army, Lucknow Gazelles, Pedal Yatri, Shrijan Shakti Welfare Society, Nawabi Riders and others.
-
Sena's Sanjay Raut calls rebels ‘living corpses’, has a post-mortem dig too
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday called the rebel lawmakers camping in BJP-ruled Assam “living corpses” and said souls were dead. Stating that the bodies of the 40 MLAs, led by dissident party leader Eknath Shinde, will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. Shinde's rebellion, with tacit help from the BJP, has triggered a survival crisis for the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said in Delhi.
