Solapur ST depot manager suspended over neglect of duty

PUNE: In a strong message to all 251 depot heads across Maharashtra, state transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik suspended the manager of Solapur state transport (ST) stand/depot after finding appallingly unhygienic conditions during a surprise inspection on Friday. The inspection revealed grave lapses in the maintenance of basic amenities, including public toilets and drinking water facilities used by thousands of passengers on a daily basis. State transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik suspended Solapur ST depot manager after finding unhygienic conditions during a surprise inspection on Friday. (HT)

An inspection of toilets revealed broken tiles, foul odour, accumulated dirt, and abject neglect by the private agency appointed for their upkeep. The drinking water facilities were equally appalling: of the five taps installed, only one was operational; and the surrounding area was extremely dirty. When questioned, both the depot manager and the traffic controller failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the poor condition of facilities.

Taking serious note of this negligence, Sarnaik immediately directed the vice-chairman and managing director of the MSRTC to suspend the depot manager and hold him accountable for the lapses. “Passenger amenities are a fundamental responsibility, not an optional task. I had already given clear instructions last week to improve these facilities but no effort was taken. From now on, any negligence, especially in maintaining women’s toilets, will directly lead to suspension,” Sarnaik said.

The action comes a week after the minister’s earlier visit during which, he had issued strict instructions to improve passenger amenities and had warned authorities that follow-up inspections would be conducted. Despite the warning, no visible improvements were made, leading to what the minister described as ‘compulsory and unavoidable action’.

Furthermore, Sarnaik asked all 251 depot heads across Maharashtra to consider this a serious example and ensure that no negligence occurs in providing clean, safe, and functional facilities, particularly women’s toilets, at any bus stand. He reiterated that the government will not tolerate any compromise on passenger convenience and hygiene standards.