Some parents, students give thumbs up to reopening of Pune schools

Pune: Some students and parents have welcomed the resumption of offline classes for classes 5 to 8 from Monday. Parents said that their wards enjoyed their first day in school after a long time.

Archana Kakade, a city-based parent, said that her ward was looking forward to meet his friends on school campus.

“Students are used to taking precautions related to Covid and the school has also put in place all safety measures. Though my son’s offline classes are yet to resume, he is enthusiastic about the reopening of school. He has already re-joined private football coaching classes and is happy to meet some of his friends in person,” said Archana.

According to Archana, the annual school sports events, Diwali, other festivals and get-togethers were conducted online last year. Children got bored of sitting at home and attending the events virtual.

“My child doesn’t even want a holiday anymore. He is eager to return to school campus,” said Kakade,

Another parent Anupama More said that offline classes are better than virtual teaching.

“My son was happy to attend school today. He met teachers and school mates after a long time. The school took all precautions and he was also carrying mask and sanitiser,” said Anupama.