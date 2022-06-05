Someshwar temple gets a unique ‘Reed bed’ for clean water
With an aim to clean the water at the Someshwar temple at Pashan, Kirloskar Vasundhara Ram Nadi restoration mission along with Shri Kshetra Someshwar Devasthan Trust, recently completed building an innovative 100 metre long ‘Reed Bed’.
The moon-shaped semicircular bed is made of coal, pieces of bricks, fine sand and soil as its base. The breadth of these bunds are minimum five feet. There are around 10 local species of plants planted on this which includes Duck Weed, Cyperus, Cana India, Typha, Colocasia, Water lily and Indian lotus.
Built around 900- years ago, Someshwar temple is a unique temple made of black stones in Hemadpanti style on the river basin of Ram Nadi river. The temple which is spread over 3.5 acres attracts a lot of devotees from in and around Pune. Most of the people, post their Devdarshan visit the Rajmata Jijau Kund near the temple for natural water.
Virendra Chitrav, president of Kirloskar Vasundhara Ramnadi Restoration mission said, “We have created a three layer process of purification. According to its structure, the polluted water will first get filtered through bund and then the plants will naturally absorb the dirt and balance the hydrogen level. The filtered and biologically proceeded water will then enter the pond. In the end, there is a stone inlet already in place. We have constructed a filter mesh net, there, to purify water in the last stage before entering into the pond.”
The project which began on March 13 has Modern college as the knowledge partner. Chitrav added: “The role of knowledge partner was crucial. Initially, a month before we began the work, a number of studies and tests were conducted to analyse the water, soil and biodiversity. The tests were done to maintain the biodiversity of the area. All these studies were done by the modern college. Now, post the construction, the water reading will be done by them.”
The Botany and Microbiology departments of modern college were involved in this project. Dr. Prachi Kshirsagar, assistant professor of Botany said: “In the last one month the water quality has improved considerably. The dissolved oxygen level which was 1 mg/litre when we began the experiment has now improved to 5.7 mg/litre. The pH level has increased from 6.5 to 7.6 making the water potable.”
The project is an experiment towards using eco-friendly methods to make the rivers clean. Chitrav concluded: “The government spends crores for the restoration of the river. Instead, we would suggest they use such simple and cost-effective methods to clear the water. India has thousands of holy shrines. Such reed beds can be replicated at various locations.”
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics