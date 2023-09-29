News / Cities / Pune News / Son of former cop murdered on Sinhagad Road

Son of former cop murdered on Sinhagad Road

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 30, 2023 05:58 AM IST

According to police, Vijay has an old criminal record and had been booked in at least five police cases including an attempt to murder and sexual harassment

PUNE: A 44-year-old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad was attacked by a group of four to five accused near a private lodge on Sinhagad Road, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vijay, son of Vasant Dhume who was associated with Crime Branch unit of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

A group of four to five people attacked Vijay using iron roads, and wooden sticks in which he sustained head injuries and died later. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said that the incident occurred at around 6:45 pm on Friday. According to police, Vijay has an old criminal record and had been booked in at least five police cases including an attempt to murder and sexual harassment.

He was dealing in land business and was involved in many land disputes. Police suspected that he might have been killed due to business dealings and rivalry.

On Friday, a group of four to five people attacked Vijay using iron roads, and wooden sticks in which he sustained head injuries and died later.

Abhay Mahajan, senior police inspector (SPI) at Sinhagad Road police station, said, “Vijay has a past criminal record. On Friday when he came out of the lodge, a group of people attacked him after which he died.’’

Mahajan further said that the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, but teams are working on it and soon culprits will be arrested. Police are analysing the CCTV footage in the nearby locality to identify the accused. A case of murder has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station and further investigation is underway.

