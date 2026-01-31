Son Parth emerges as key aide in Sunetra Pawar’s political affairs

Parth Pawar, the elder son of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to play a key role in managing the back office and handling coordination with party leaders and allies for Sunetra Pawar, sources in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said. For the past few months, Parth Pawar has been closely accompanying Sunetra Pawar, particularly during her stays in Delhi, where he has been involved in meetings with senior political leaders. (HT FILE)

For the past few months, Parth Pawar has been closely accompanying Sunetra Pawar, particularly during her stays in Delhi, where he has been involved in meetings with senior political leaders. Sources said Parth also facilitated the engagement of Design Box, a political communications agency run by Naresh Arora, to manage outreach and messaging.

A senior NCP leader said that while several leaders are keen to assert themselves within the party, Sunetra Pawar is expected to rely heavily on her sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, for key decisions.

“Even after being elected as a Member of Parliament, Parth spent considerable time with Sunetra Pawar in Delhi and regularly met political leaders,” the leader said.

Another senior leader recalled that Parth often served as a channel of communication between the Ajit Pawar family and Sharad Pawar.

“Whenever Sharad Pawar wanted to communicate with Ajit Pawar’s family, he would reach out to Parth. Recently, when industrialist Gautam Adani visited Baramati, Sharad Pawar personally introduced Parth to him,” the leader said.

A party leader close to the family said Parth had already been handling back-end coordination even during Ajit Pawar’s lifetime. “Over the last few months, Parth was managing much of the back-office work and was assisting Ajit Pawar as well. After Ajit Pawar’s death, Parth, rather than Sunetra Pawar or Jay Pawar, stepped forward early to interact with visitors and party functionaries who came to offer condolences at their residence,” the leader said.

Parth Pawar was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.