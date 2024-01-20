Soon, Agriculture College to open internal road for public

To ease traffic congestion on Ganeshkhind road caused by Pune Metro line 3’s double-decker flyover construction, Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar decided to open the internal route of Agricultural College from Mhasoba gate to Sinchan Nagar (Bhosalenagar) after a meeting with senior authorities. Pune, India - Nov. 22, 2023:Shivaji Nagar metro station to be constructed at Ganeshkhind Road in Pune India, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Siddharth Shirole, Shivajinagar MLA had raised concerns about traffic issues on GaneshKhind road during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday at the Government Rest House in Pune.

Shirole said, “In our ongoing efforts to ease traffic on Pune University Road, a key decision was made in a meeting with Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar and senior officials. Preliminary approval has been granted to open the internal road of Agricultural College from Mhasoba gate to Sinchan Nagar (Bhosalenagar) from 7 am to 10.30 pm.”

He further said, “The new road will provide a convenient route for commuters travelling from Deccan, FC Road to Bhosalenagar, Khadki, Bopodi, and Aundh. It is expected that this alternative road will significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion around Pune University Circle.”