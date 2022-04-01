Southern Command celebrates 128th Raising Day in Pune

In a solemn and befitting ceremony, the headquarters of Southern Command celebrated its 128th Raising Day on Friday. During its journey, Southern Command has successfully maintained the sovereignty of the area under its responsibility and has also relentlessly contributed toward nation-building.

On the occasion, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Southern Command War Memorial to pay homage to the brave sons of Southern Command who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In his message on the occasion, Lieutenant General JS Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command felicitated all ranks, civilian staff, veterans and families. He also acknowledged the stellar role played by all health care workers in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged all ranks to rededicate themselves in service of the nation and continue to perform their constitutional role in a professional manner.

Over the years, Southern Command has emerged as a formidable fighting force. With its focus on training, the Command recently conducted Exercise Dakshin Shakti, involving more than 30,000 troops in the desert terrain.

In the past year, Southern Command also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries. With its focus on continuous modernisation, the Command has taken many initiatives to incorporate the latest technologies sourced from the indigenous industry.