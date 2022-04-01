Southern Command celebrates 128th Raising Day in Pune
In a solemn and befitting ceremony, the headquarters of Southern Command celebrated its 128th Raising Day on Friday. During its journey, Southern Command has successfully maintained the sovereignty of the area under its responsibility and has also relentlessly contributed toward nation-building.
On the occasion, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Southern Command War Memorial to pay homage to the brave sons of Southern Command who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
In his message on the occasion, Lieutenant General JS Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command felicitated all ranks, civilian staff, veterans and families. He also acknowledged the stellar role played by all health care workers in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged all ranks to rededicate themselves in service of the nation and continue to perform their constitutional role in a professional manner.
Over the years, Southern Command has emerged as a formidable fighting force. With its focus on training, the Command recently conducted Exercise Dakshin Shakti, involving more than 30,000 troops in the desert terrain.
In the past year, Southern Command also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries. With its focus on continuous modernisation, the Command has taken many initiatives to incorporate the latest technologies sourced from the indigenous industry.
-
Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential details
A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL's office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said. General manager of HRECL, Deepak Kundu, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.
-
No UP worker will migrate for employment: Minister Rajbhar
Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar has said now no labourer of Uttar Pradesh would be compelled to migrate to other state in search of employment as the state government will make every effort to provide them work. Rajbhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the responsibility of labour and employment ministry.
-
LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The slain militant has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Shiekh of Shopian. A police spokesman said that based on specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police along with 44RR and 178 battalion of CRPF.
-
Woman’s bid to set self afire near Lok Bhawan foiled
A 52-year-old woman allegedly tried to immolate herself by putting kerosene on her body near Lok Bhawan secretariat on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police officials said. They said the attempt was foiled by vigilant police personnel deployed there. The woman accused police personnel of Lucknow's Gosaiganj police station of sending her son to jail in a false case—an allegation denied by senior police officers. They said the matter was being enquired.
-
Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for hurling a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore three days ago. Akthar, was arrested from north Kashmir's Baramulla district and is an overground Lashkar-e-Taiba worker, police said. She has three cases registered against her at different police stations in north Kashmir. A mother of four a resident of Sheeri village on Uri Baramulla highway, Akthar, is a mother of four.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics