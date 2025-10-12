Southern Command hosts seminar on strategic communication

The Southern Command headquarters organised a two-day seminar on aligning strategic communication for enduring narrative dominance on October 10-11 at Rajendra Sinhji Army Mess & Institute (RSAMI). Titled ASCEND 2025, the seminar brought together defence officials, policymakers, and industry experts to deliberate on strategic communication as a vital instrument of power and the need for a unified National Strategic Communication Framework. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, delivered the keynote address. (HT PHOTO)

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, general officer commanding-in-chief, Southern Command, emphasised that as strategic communication has emerged as a core element of national security, India’s narrative must be rooted in truth, anchored in values, and aligned with decisive action to achieve enduring influence.

Alok Joshi, chairman of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), was the chief guest at the seminar, where discussions ranged from countering disinformation and hostile propaganda to integration of technology into narrative shaping.