Special court sends terror suspect to 14 days judicial custody
A special court on Tuesday sent Junaid Mohammed, an accused arrested in terror funding case and allegedly working for recruitment for the banned terror outfit Lashkar E Toiba (LET), for fourteen days custody.
The Pune district and sessions court on Friday had sent another error suspect Aftab Hussain Abdul Jabbar Shah (28) to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till June 14.
Shah was arrested on June 2 and produced before Kishtwar local court and obtained transit remand following which he was brought to Pune where his custodial remand was sought by the anti-terror agency.
Twenty-eight-year-old Mohammad was arrested from Dapodi in Pune on May 23 for his alleged links with banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).
The first information report (FIR) against Junaid was registered based on a complaint lodged by assistant police inspector Swapnil Chavan at the ATS police station in Kalachowkie, Mumbai.
Thereafter, Junaid was arrested under sections 121(a), 153(a) and 116 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the IT Act. Junaid, according to officials, was found accepting ₹10,000 as funds from a Jammu and Kashmir-based terror organisation.
Officials said that the ATS had alleged that the accused travelled to J&K at least four times, and was in touch with the Lashkar-e-Toiba leadership in the state, and also took ₹10,000 as finance to procure arms and further the terrorist agenda.
