pune news

Special vaccine drive for students going abroad ends in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST

After four days of special Covid vaccination drive for students who have documents ready to study abroad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will stop the campaign as 1,314 students have been vaccinated.

Of the total applications of 2,200 students, the civic body vaccinated all those who wanted to get the first shot and came as per their token system.

A senior civic official said, “Of the 2,200, 1,314 who had received the token have been vaccinated, others included those who wanted the second shot earlier than the 84 days or those who wanted to take it later or who did not come. However, by Friday afternoon, almost all the students had gotten the jab and the centre was vacant. We even had to take back a few vials which were left over.”

