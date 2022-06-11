Speed up land acquisition for Pune airport, says Girish Bapat
Pune member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat on Sunday urged officials from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Indian Air Force (IAF) to expedite the process of land acquisition for the extension of Pune airport. Bapat is also the chairman of the Pune airport advisory committee
During the review meeting held at Pune’s Lohegaon International Airport Bapat said, “The PMC and IAF should complete the necessary process of land acquisition on the western end of the runway so that the existing runway can be extended to facilitate the landing of bigger aircraft, thereby improving international connectivity.”
The total length of the runway at the airport is 2,530 metres.
Bapat reviewed the various projects and infrastructure development works happening in and around Pune airport.
“Bapat also visited the new terminal building which is 60% completed and also the multi-level car park facility which is expected to open for the public in September 2022,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.
While concluding his review, Bapat emphasised that with the air passenger traffic reaching pre-Covid levels and growing steadily, all the infrastructural and development works being carried out in and around the airport should be completed on time so that passengers using Pune airport can make use of these enhanced and improved facilities.
Bapat has also advised the PMC officials to take up beautification work around the airport and to ensure the necessary repair of roads and pavements are carried out at the earliest.
