Truck collision on Pune-Mumbai highway kills two

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 24, 2023 11:40 PM IST

PUNE:

Two persons died and one was injured after a speeding container collided with two pick-up tempos on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Anda Point on Saturday.

According to Khopoli police, the deceased have been identified as Gurudip Singh Tejsingh, resident of Ambad in Nashik district, and Satish Ramchandra Pawar 54, resident of Khopoli.

Sofiana Sheikh Hussain Mulla, a resident of Khalapur was injured in this accident.

Police informed that a speeding truck headed towards Mumbai via the old Pune-Mumbai highway rammed a pick-up truck after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Later, the truck hit another vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:30 am in the Khopoli area.

It was later revealed that mechanical failure in the truck resulted in the accident. Immediately after the accident, emergency services were pressed into services and rushed injured people to Khopoli Municipal Hospital.

A case has been registered at Khopoli police station under IPC sections 304 A, 337, and 338 and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act against truck driver Jogendar Singh who is on the run.

