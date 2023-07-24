Over 1.4k fresh cases detected in Alandi on Sunday

PUNE Following the outbreak, the public health department initiated a survey in Khed tehsil, which has found that the spread is limited to Alandi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Conjunctivitis cases continued to spike in Alandi, with 1,482 fresh cases reported on Sunday. The total number of conjunctivitis cases reported in the area since the outbreak has now reached 6,403, and with no significant fall in fresh cases, health officials have decided to extend the survey till Monday. The majority of the cases have been reported in Alandi village, amongst children from the Warkari-schools. Following the outbreak, the public health department initiated a survey in Khed tehsil, which has found that the spread is limited to Alandi.

Dr Indira Parkhe, Taluka Health Officer (THO) of Khed, said, “The number of new cases on Sunday has decreased as compared to Saturday. The drop, however, is not significant, thus the survey has been extended for one more day and will be conducted by the health team through Monday.”

Since the outbreak, health officials have screened as many as 41,780 people (children and adults) in Alandi and adjoining villages of Khed tehsil. Door to door survey of 1,978 houses has been conducted in the affected area. All infected children have been provided free treatment, said the officials.

Surge in cases in Pune

The eye experts in Pune city have now witnessed a surge in conjunctivitis cases, and the majority of the cases are seen in children. Doctors claim it’s a viral infection and the uptick in cases is mostly reported during the monsoon.

Eye surgeon Dr Sanjay Patil said there were no patients with conjunctivitis before the monsoon and the cases started to increase from the onset of July. “Most of the patients are children and the common cause behind the infection of adenovirus. On a daily basis around five to six patients with this viral infection visit us. Hygiene and isolation be followed. Simple eye drops and antibiotics are helpful in treatment. However, the use of steroids should be avoided while treating conjunctivitis infection,” he said.

Dr Rahul Desphande, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), H V Desai Eye Hospital, said, there were no cases of conjunctivitis till last month, but the cases have started to increase from this month.

“The surge in cases is usually reported during the monsoon. This is not a new disease and it’s common in monsoon, however, citizens should not neglect it. In case of infection, take the doctor’s advice and avoid self-medication,” he said.

