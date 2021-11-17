SPPU, colleges primed to reopen offline classes after Diwali vacations

PUNE As the Diwali vacations are coming to an end the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges have geared up preparations for opening up of colleges after the Diwali vacations now.

Most colleges and university departments are starting offline lectures from next week, for which safety arrangements have been going on. Also, the university and college hostels for students will start admissions.

“Last month we received SPPU guidelines about colleges reopening. We have not yet started the college for students. It will most probably would start after the Diwali vacations and till then our all-other safety-related arrangements would be completed. We are going to start college lecturers in phase-wise manner and there should not be any crowding in the college campus, and we have informed students to complete their both doses of vaccination so that no one misses lectures,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal - Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Shivajinagar).

There are more than 1,200 colleges affiliated to SPPU in three districts and the admission process for the majority of the courses is complete. Till last month online classes were going on, after which the state government announced that the colleges were allowed to open from October 12. In the initial days only, a few students came to attend lectures, as the main criteria was two vaccination doses.

On other hand SPPU is preparing to start admissions for hostels. The hostel cleaning and sanitising work is going on. “Soon the university classes at various departments would start and we have already started getting inquiries about hostel admissions. Both boys and girls’ hostels are ready to start, once we get clear guidelines from the state government to open up colleges it would be started,” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.