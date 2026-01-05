SPPU faculty recruitment: Candidates seek deadline extension over selection criteria confusion

Candidates and student representatives have demanded an extension of the online application deadline for the recruitment of faculty members at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), citing a lack of clarity in the selection criteria and evaluation pattern. They met Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor of the varsity, and submitted a letter on Sunday. The university is in the process of filling 111 government-approved posts of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors across various academic departments. The deadline for submitting online applications ended on December 31. (HT FILE)

According to the candidates, the weightage pattern for academic qualifications and interviews remains unclear, creating confusion among applicants. While earlier discussions suggested an 80:20 and later a 75:25 ratio, the university is now reportedly considering a 60:40 pattern. No official circular has been issued clarifying the final criteria so far.

Rahul Sasane, president of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, Maharashtra, said, “We are continuously following up to ensure transparency in the faculty recruitment process. Today (on Sunday), we met the vice-chancellor and demanded an extension of the application deadline. The confusion over the evaluation pattern is alarming. First it was 80:20, then 75:25, and now there is talk of a 60:40 ratio. Until the pattern is finalised and an official circular is issued, we will not allow the recruitment process to move forward. There were serious irregularities and corruption in the faculty recruitment conducted by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj in Ahilyanagar district, and a similar situation seems to be emerging at the university.”

Candidates have warned that the recruitment process should not move forward until the evaluation pattern is formally notified.

The faculty recruitment advertisement was published on September 13, 2024. As per the government resolution of the Higher and Technical Education Department, online applications were initially accepted from November 8 to December 7, 2025. The deadline was later extended first till December 21 and then till December 31 for government-approved teaching posts.