SPPU’s new committee aims to start next academic year from August 1

In a bid to streamline the delayed academic year and to solve the issues raised in last three years, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has now formed a special committee to streamline the admission process and address other issue. The committee will focus on commencing the academic year from August 1.

The academic year of SPPU has been affected for the past three years due to several reasons, including the pandemic.

Recently, the SPPU management council conducted a meeting and several decisions were made. The issue of starting the academic year on time was discussed. The second-semester examinations of this year will be held in June and the next academic year was set to commence in November. Hence, to reduce this gap, the SPPU has decided to check and evaluate the answer sheets of postgraduate students through online verification method.

Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar said, “The university has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Prof Devidas Waydande to take necessary measures and steps to start the next academic year by August 1. This committee will work to speed up the semester examinations, its results and the admission process for the next academic year. We will be trying to start the next academic year by August 1.”

“The semester exams have already been delayed, hence, the admission process for next academic year will also delay. This is impacting the careers of lakhs of students. However, the university management is aiming to start the academic year from August this year, so that there is enough time to cover the syllabus of two semesters. Commencing the academic year early, will also give ample time to the university to conduct exams and for the students to prepare for it,” said senior SPPU academician Prof Vishwas Jambhale.