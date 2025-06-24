SPPU goes paperless for exam and evaluation services 

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the complete digitisation of its examination and evaluation services in a major push towards digitalisation. Starting June 23, all affiliated colleges and university departments will handle exam-related tasks through a newly launched portal grievance.unipune.ac.in. Students will no longer be required to submit physical documents. The new portal will also manage complaints, discrepancies, and related meetings online. (HT)

Prabhakar Desai, director of the Examination and Evaluation Department, said, “Previously, students had to apply for essential documents such as transcripts, degree certificates, and mark sheets online and then physically submit a printed application at the university’s student facilitation centre. A completely online system has now replaced that time-consuming process.”

All examination-related proposals, applications, and requests must now be submitted through the new website. Discrepancies and errors will be addressed at the scrutiny level itself, with more complex issues forwarded to relevant university bodies.

The new portal will also manage complaints, discrepancies, and related meetings online. Students will receive regular SMS and email notifications to keep them informed about the status of their applications.

“Earlier, students had to visit the university in person for every document-related task. With this digital transition, the entire process has become far more accessible and convenient,” said Vivek Wanjari, a student.