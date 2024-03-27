SPPU issues show cause notice to private Institute over alleged financial discrepancies

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued show cause notice to a private Institute of Management, run under Shastri Education Foundation, for financial discrepancies as alleged by students in a case filed against the director of the institute. While the fee regulation committee has fixed the fees at ₹ 65,000, the institute has allegedly charged the students ₹ 450,000 for two years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A case has been registered in the matter as per the complaint submitted by students to the SPPU administration a couple of days ago. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), too, protested in front of the concerned organisation in this matter.

While the fee regulation committee has fixed the fees at ₹65,000, the institute has allegedly charged the students ₹450,000 for two years. The lectures of this course were conducted at the Hinjewadi campus. The students were cheated by offering internships and jobs through the private Institute. The students have filed a complaint with the SPPU authorities, and the latter have served show cause notice to institute in question.

Professor Parag Kalkar, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “Some students had come with a complaint about the Institute and after receiving their written complaint, a show cause notice has been issued to the concerned institution. Further action will be taken after receiving a reply from the organisation.”