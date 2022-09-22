SPPU PhD entrance test to be held on November 6

The entrance examination for admission to the PhD course will be conducted online on November 6 at the examination centres under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The last date to apply is September 30, an official notification from SPPU stated.

Candidates who have qualified for UGC NET (with GRF) will be exempted from the test. The entrance test will be for 3,187 seats under different streams.

The candidates who have scored more than 50% for the open category and 45% for the reserved category in the Master’s degree or equivalent degree with a grade B in the UGC -7 points are eligible for the exam, as per the guidelines released by SPPU.

The tentative date to display the result is November 10, 2022.

The exam will be held for 100 marks and will have 100 multiple choice questions with no negative mark system, 50 questions will be based on research methodology and 50 questions will be subject-specific.

Once the candidate is eligible, a personal Interview with the candidate will be held. Based on its eligibility, admission will be given to the candidate.

The application form is available on the official SPPU website www.unipune.ac.in. The fee for the entrance test for the open category is ₹1,000 and for the reserved category ₹750.

Faculty vacancy at SPPU

Science & Technology- 1,996

Inter-disciplinary Studies- 79

Commerce & Management- 555

Humanities- 557

Total- 3,187