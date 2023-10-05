SPPU starts process to appoint new registrar

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) registrar Praful Pawar’s tenure will end in November 2023; accordingly, the university administration has started the process of appointing a new registrar. The State government has submitted a proposal for approval regarding this, while the appointment of a new registrar will be done by December or January. The proposal in this respect has been sent to the cabinet for approval by the State Higher Education Department, but it has not yet been accepted. (HT PHOTO)

The university registrar is appointed for a five-year term, while Prafulla Pawar’s appointment is coming to an end after five years on November 12, 2023. As a result, the SPPU administration has begun the process of advertising for the position of Registrar.

The proposal in this respect has been sent to the cabinet for approval by the State Higher Education Department, but it has not yet been accepted. As a result, the procedure is unlikely to conclude before Pawar’s term expires.

As a result, the university will be forced to hire a temporary additional charge registrar for a few months.

As SPPU is one of the country’s most prestigious universities, an experienced and capable individual is expected to be chosen for this position. Various student and educational organisations have expressed their desire for the institution to choose a registrar who will collaborate with everyone.

