SPPU to direct its colleges to conduct a safety audit of trees & campus infra
Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus SPPU is instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems
Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus yesterday in which one person died, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges have flagged the issue of students’ safety inside college campuses, with the SPPU instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems and also carry out a safety audit of all dangerous trees and buildings within their campuses.
Inside the SPPU campus itself and also the campuses of most of its affiliated colleges, there are several old- trees, buildings and other infrastructure maintained by the college administration. While at the SP college campus, it was an Australian Babul tree which collapsed due to a termite attack. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a detailed enquiry into how and why the tree fell. The tree was near the boys’ hostel and hundreds of students would walk along this path daily. Hence, most students inside the college campus are now afraid to walk along this route since the accident.
“For such natural incidents or accidents taking place suddenly within the college campus, it is necessary for the college administration to regularly check their old buildings and other structures and trees. The safety of students is always a top priority for all of us. Colleges should follow the guidelines issued by the fire department and state disaster management teams; even we give regular instructions about precautions to be taken during an emergency situation,” said SPPU vice-chancellor professor Karbhari Kale.
“Apart from that, we will issue a circular soon instructing all our affiliated colleges to carry out an audit and check the old trees and buildings within their campus for safety reasons,” he said.
Speaking of students’ safety inside college campuses, Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “It is necessary for all colleges to maintain and preserve their old trees and other infrastructure. At the same time, if these have become old and dangerous, they should be removed with the necessary help.”
-
No-entry, wrong side driving make up 20% of traffic violations in Pune
Two-wheeler riders riding on the wrong side of roads and into one-way, no-entry zones forms a major chunk of traffic offences recorded by the traffic police, followed by riders not wearing helmets and jumping signals at important junctions across the city. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Srirame said that most no-entry violators caught by the traffic police abuse and behave rudely with the police.
-
After CM’s assurance, Ayodhya seers agree to rename crossing after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: Finally, the seers of Ayodhya have relented and agreed to name Naya Ghat crossing in the temple town after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers. The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.
-
At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink
The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door. It started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.
-
Two wanted criminals from Jharkhand arrested in the city
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested two criminals who were wanted in Jharkhand in connection with eight crimes, including the murder of a policeman who had gone to arrest them in 2018. The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Saquib Hasan Jamil Ahmed and Mohammad Taufiq Anwar Ansari, are both residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand. Their friend Javed was grievously injured but is now stable and out of danger, said a police officer.
-
U.P. IAS Assn fails to take a call on holding IAS Week and AGM
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association appears to be 'conveniently' forgetting its own resolution declaring that the organization will hold the IAS Week and Annual General Meeting every year. The association had adopted the resolution at the AGM held on January 19, 2013 when it failed to hold the IAS Week and the AGM consistently for five successive years- 2007 to 2012. It has not been able to hold any such event since 2020.
