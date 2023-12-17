SPPU updates plagiarism software for PhD students

PUNE Under the central government’s Shosh Shuddhi initiative, the academic admission department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has published a circular directing PhD students to be more careful as a ‘plagiarism software report’ has to be prepared before submission of their theses. SPPU circular directs PhD students to be more careful as plagiarism software report has to be prepared before submission of theses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the circular published by the SPPU on December 16, PhD dissertations used to be checked and submitted through the plagiarism software/s Trunitin and Urkund with a login made available to the research guides/mentors for the same. Since November 1, 2023 however, the ‘Drillbeat Extreme Plagiarism Detection Software’ has been implemented under the INFLIBNET project as part of the Centre’s plagiarism detection initiative.

SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi said, “PhD students should check and submit their theses through the Trunitin software. Whereas research guides/mentors of the research centres affiliated to the university should check the research theses of their students through the ‘Drillbeat Extreme Plagiarism Detection Software’ and submit the report.”

“While examining the plagiarism report, the research mentors should check through their login and the report should be placed before the Departmental Academic Integrity Panel (DAIP) Committee of the research centre and sent to the university with the signatures of the members,” Gosavi said.