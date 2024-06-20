Sr citizen defrauded of 2 cr by six persons 

The Swargate police on June 18 lodged a cheating and extortion case against six suspects for allegedly duping a senior citizen to the tune of ₹2 crores. The accused took advantage of the victim’s old age, sold off her land for a meagre amount and cheated her. The crime took place between 2022 to March 2024 at Gultekdi where the suspects cheated the gullible senior citizen. The accused took advantage of the victim’s old age, sold off her land for a meagre amount and cheated her. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Taramati Sadanand Pathak (75), a resident of Salisbury Park has lodged a complaint with the Swargate police against Ravi Jadhav, Chandrakant Pokale, Chitamani Pokale, Tarunraj Kusalkar, Karan Kusalkar, and Abhijit whose full name and place of residence remains unknown to the police. All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 406, 420, 385, 386, 387, 506, 120(B) and 34.

According to the investigating officer, the victim from Dhayari had 1.33 hectares of land in her possession. Accused Ravi Jadhav and others hatched a conspiracy against her and sold her land for ₹1 crore despite an approximate market price of ₹3 crore.

Accused Ravi and Abhijit called her to a café located near her house and demanded ₹10 lakh extortion from her. The woman thereafter lodged an FIR against all the accused for the fraud played on her. Police Inspector Dilip Fulpagare said, “The elderly woman approached the police over the extortion demand and cheating after which we lodged an FIR against the accused. The probe is on to find out more about their nexus with other criminals in the city,” he said.