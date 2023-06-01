Home / Cities / Pune News / SSC results to be declared today at 1 pm in Maharashtra

SSC results to be declared today at 1 pm in Maharashtra

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 01, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results online on Friday at 1 pm. This is the first year after the Covid-19 pandemic when the examination was held with 100% syllabus.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results will be declared on Friday at 1 pm, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) stated in a release. The results will be declared online on the Maharashtra results official site at mahresult.nic.in. This is the first year after the Covid-19 pandemic when the examination was held with 100% syllabus.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results will be declared on Friday at 1 pm (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results will be declared on Friday at 1 pm (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As per the information shared by the state board, the written examination was conducted from March 2 to 25 this year. A total of 1,577,256 students from 23,010 schools across the state had registered for the exam. It was observed that the number of students who registered for the examination this year were less compared to the previous five years. The enrolment of students this year dropped by 61,708 as compared to last year.

Earlier on May 25, the MSBSHSE had declared the HSC or Class 12 examination results and the admission process for the first year of senior college (Class 13) had started thereafter. Similarly, after the SSC results are declared, the centralised online process for Class 11 admissions will start, the officials said.

Once the online results are declared, students can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets either through the board’s website http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in or through their respective schools. “To apply online for the re-evaluation of answer sheets for the March 2023 examination through the official website of the board, it is mandatory to first take a photocopy of the answer sheet within five working days from the day of receiving it. Students who want to re-evaluate the answer sheet should contact the concerned divisional board for further information,” said Sharad Gosavi, state board chairman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
class 10 maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education
class 10 maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out