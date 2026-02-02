SSCB tops medal table at Senior National Rowing Championship; Army Sports Control Board finishes 2nd

PUNE: The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) emerged on top of the overall standings, with the Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) finishing second at the 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship, which concluded at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in Pune, officials said on Sunday. Several medal-winning crews from SSCB and ASCB were trained at the Army Rowing Node, underscoring its contribution to elite athlete development under the Mission Olympics programme. (HT)

The championship was held from January 27 to 31 at the ARN, located at the College of Military Engineering (CME), under the Indian Army’s Mission Olympics Wing. The event featured intense competition, strong showings from top national rowers and smooth execution, according to organisers.

Rowing teams representing states as well as the services took part in the championship. Organisers said the Para Single Scull event stood out, highlighting inclusivity and determination in competitive sport.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who was the chief guest. Other senior officers present included Lt Gen Vipul Singhal, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, and Lt Gen Vikas Rohella, Engineer-in-Chief, along with civil dignitaries such as Rowing Federation of India president Balaji Maradapa.

In his address, the Army Commander commended the Army Rowing Node and the CME for successfully hosting the championship and reiterated the Indian Army’s commitment to nurturing high-performance sport and enhancing India’s competitiveness at national and international levels.

The Army Rowing Node at CME, Pune, recently received World Rowing’s ‘Programme of the Year’ award, surpassing initiatives from France and the United Kingdom for its contribution to the sport.

Established in 2001, the ARN is India’s only man-made rowing facility of international standards, featuring a 2,200-metre-long and 135-metre-wide channel. It currently trains between 60 and 90 rowers.

The facility is part of the Indian Army’s Mission Olympics Wing, launched in 2001 under the Directorate General of Military Training to improve India’s medal prospects at the Olympics and other global competitions.

The ARN has produced seven Olympians so far. At the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian rowing contingent comprised entirely of armed forces personnel and secured five medals, including two silver.