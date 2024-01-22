SSF to launch book on Sanskrit language

puneletters@hindustantimes.com The 64 lessons in the book are in two languages – English and Marathi - covering topics such as alphabets, and other grammatical as well as technical aspects related to Sanskrit. (HT PHOTO)

In an effort to “take knowledge in Sanskrit” to a wider audience, Sanskrit Seva Foundation (SSF), a recently established non-profit organisation founded by two schoolmates Rohan Kulkarni and Nachiket Kakatkar, is releasing its first book, ‘Bhashankur’.

The book, authored by Kulkarni, is written based on the foundational works of grammar.

The 64 lessons in the book are in two languages – English and Marathi - covering topics such as alphabets, and other grammatical as well as technical aspects related to Sanskrit.

Over 500 illustrations, multiple tables, flowcharts, examples, and exercises from literature are among the notable features of the book,” Kulkarni said.

The book launch ceremony will be held on January 25 at Tata Hall at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), at 5.30 pm.