Standing committee approves saffron flag on Sinhagad worth 1 cr

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday gave an approval to erect a saffron flag at the Sinhagad fort, worth ₹1 crore.

As the Sinhagad fort does not fall under PMC limits, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar denied approving the project and instructed to seek permission at general body meeting instead.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC had made budgetary provisions for it and all parties are ready to approve it. The standing committee had given a nod to install the saffron flag at Sinhagad and we are sure that the general body will approve it.”

The standing committee on Tuesday approved to divert ₹25 crore funds for various projects suggested by elected members. As the financial year nears close, many elected members are asking to divert money to complete their incomplete projects.