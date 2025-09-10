State approves 326.76 crore for stormwater drainage in 16 newly merged PMC villages

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹326.76 crore for building a stormwater drainage system in 16 villages newly merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), officials said on Tuesday. Officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening basic civic infrastructure in newly urbanised areas that often face flooding and waterlogging during the monsoon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The approval was issued on September 3, 2025, through a government resolution (GR) by the state urban development department (UDD) under the Centre’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) 2.0.

As per the funding structure, the central government will provide ₹80.94 crore, with the state counterpart contributing an equal amount. The balance will be borne by PMC.

The project will cover Sus, Mhalunge, Kondhwa, Dhavade, New Kopare, Narhe, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Mangadewadi, Sanas Nagar, Kirkitwadi, Nadoshi, Nanded, and Khadakwasla Pisoli villages.

“The project under AMRUT 2.0 will significantly enhance drainage and reduce flood risks in the merged areas. Residents can expect smoother water management and improved amenities in the coming years. The work is expected to be completed within 24 months of issuing the contractor’s work order,” said a UDD official.

Jadish Khanore, chief superintendent engineer, PMC sewage treatment department, said, “In May, we submitted a proposal to the state government for sewage treatment networks and plants for all 32 merged villages. Last week, PMC presented the proposal in a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and sought funding support. Following this, the state approved the first package covering 16 villages. We will now begin the tender process.”