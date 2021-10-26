State approves funds to help SHGs develop “Savitri” brand of products

PUNE To create more women entrepreneurs instead, the state government has approved funds on Monday which will be used to develop 75 products made using local raw materials in Pune, all of which will be branded “Savitri”.

The district administration along with the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will now action the plan totally valued at ₹39 lakh.

On Monday the state government approved the plan and the money, as drafted by the SPPU.

Shalini Kadu, project director, District Rural Development Agency said, “The entire plan is drafted to cost ₹39 lakh of which the District Planning committee has already approved ₹21 lakh and the state government approved ₹18 lakh on Monday.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad (ZP) said, “The central government has allocated every district a product which they must take up and deliver, not just as a raw agricultural goods but also as a finished product and add value to the same. Pune received the product, tomato, which is produced in large quantities in Narayangaon. However, instead of just going with tomatoes we decided to add 74 more products and produce them as fully processed or at least semi-processed goods, which could be then delivered to factories or consumers. All these brands will be marketed under the name Savitri to honour Pune’s very own Savitribai Jyotiba Phule.”

Kadu added, “This plan was submitted about two months ago and we have got approval. The SPPU will now draft an action plan as to how we can take the processed products forward and find a market for the same. The university would act as a consultant and help us to ensure that the women who work in various self help groups earn more and use their skills in a better way.”

At least 200,000 women who work in 23,000 self help groups (SHG) would benefit from this scheme and it would primarily be run by women. The money will be used for consultation, setting up infrastructure and also for marketing.