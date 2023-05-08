SBTC asks Maha blood banks to regularly update stock info on Centre’s portal

Following orders from the union health ministry, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has directed a total of 340 blood banks in the state to regularly update information about their blood stock on the Centre’s portal website, eraktakosh.in. The SBTC has asked the blood banks to regularly update information on both the inward blood from blood donation camps and direct collection in the blood banks, officials said. The move is likely to bring in clarity about the availability of blood stock in the blood banks. Last week, the SBTC had written to the civil surgeon, dean and medical superintendent and head of blood centres, to ensure that the blood banks register on the portal and regularly update their blood stock information on the portal only. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Last week, the SBTC had written to the civil surgeon, dean and medical superintendent and head of blood centres, to ensure that the blood banks register on the portal and regularly update their blood stock information on the portal only. An SBTC officer said, “While the summer season has started, there is need for extensive coordination between hospitals and blood banks to avoid any blood crisis during the summer. The available details about the stock of blood will help hospitals to plan their elective cases and forecast an emergency regarding the shortage of blood. During such critical situations, blood banks can be reached for additional blood.”

The e-Raktakosh is a ‘One nation, one platform’ for getting information on blood centres and the availability of blood. The e-Raktakosh provides a citizen-centric portal as well as a mobile application (app) for various services such as the nearest blood bank, blood availability and blood donation camps. However, central authorities have received several complaints regarding the shortage of blood and that several blood banks are not complying with the directions issued by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Harsh Mangla, director, National Health Mission I, in a letter to the SBTC, said, “Besides the features of the blood donor’s registration, the portal has features of online real time recording of inward stock and outward stock. The blood banks have not only to update the inward blood from dedicated camps but also direct collection in the blood banks. The blood is also to be issued through the portal so that balance units are updated on the portal in real time.”

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean of the post-graduate institute, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, informed that currently, they have a stock of 1,200 blood bags which will be sufficient for a month. “We regularly update the details of blood collected and availability on the portal. As the summer season has started, it is seen that in this season, the blood donations decline as there are few blood donation camps and donors don’t turn up. The portal is helpful to check availability of blood stock in hospitals and blood banks around you, and helpful in an emergency.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, civil surgeon of Pune district, said that currently there is an adequate stock at the district blood bank and they regularly update details on the Centre’s portal. “The shortage is witnessed during the summer season and currently, the situation is good. In such a situation, we increase the number of blood donation camps and sometimes ask for replacement blood,” he said.