State clears MoU for Pune Metro extensions

The Maharashtra government has cleared a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Pune Metro Phase 2 extensions, from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi (Vitthalwadi) (Corridor 2B). Approved on Tuesday, October 28, the contract outlines the financial and operational roles of all stakeholders and directs Maha-Metro to fund the project through Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), additional FSI, and the development of government land.

Any expenditure beyond the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) will require clearance from the State Finance Department. Additional costs, if incurred, will be met through MahaMetro’s Dedicated Urban Transport Fund, officials said.

Phase 2 of Pune Metro, approved by the Union government in July 2025, will extend the network by 12.75 km with 13 elevated stations. The total project cost is estimated at ₹3,626.24 crore, to be jointly funded by the Centre and the state.

Atul Gadgil, director (Works), Maha-Metro, said, “Signing the tri-party agreement is an important step. The state government has approved the MoU and forwarded it to the central government for final approval. Once we receive the Centre’s nod, we will move to the next phase, raising funds and appointing consultants.”

Phase 1 of the Pune Metro, approved in 2017 and fully operational since September 2024, spans 33.28 km with 31 stations. Work is already in progress on two other extensions, PCMC to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj, adding more than 9 km to the network.