State Excise Dept raids high-profile restaurants for illegal liquor sale

The State Excise Department on Wednesday conducted raids at ten restaurants located in the upscale neighbourhoods of Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Viman Nagar, and Balewadi for operating beyond the deadline and selling liquor without the mandatory permits and licenses. The authorities claimed that the hotels and pubs were operating beyond the 1.30 am deadline and most of them were found operating without the necessary permissions. The action is being taken as part of a sustained campaign to curb the nuisance from the establishment serving alcohol illegally and violating the night closure deadlines, officials claimed. The raids were carried out by special flying squads instituted by Excise superintendent Charan Singh Rajput to curb the growing menace of serving liquor without the necessary permission from the authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The list of hotels and pubs raided by the excise department comprised names of few popular establishments among the youth in Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Viman Nagar and Balewadi High Street areas.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The raids were carried out by special flying squads instituted by Excise superintendent Charan Singh Rajput to curb the growing menace of serving liquor without the necessary permission from the authorities.

Reacting to the development Rajput said, “During our drive, we found the pubs and restaurants without registration and were found selling and operating their premises beyond the stipulated deadline. We obtained information from our sources about the alleged violations taking place and accordingly, strict action has been initiated. The excise department further stated that it had seized illicit liquor estimated to be worth ₹13 crores during the past eight months since April.”

The special squad lodged cases against as many as 2,296 persons, arrested 2,445 persons and seized 312 vehicles during the said period.

For repeat offenders, the Excise Department has externed 8 persons and prepared watertight cases against 42 people for stringent action as they were repeatedly found selling liquor illegally.

The department has recovered a fine of ₹5.51 lakh from penal action against the violators.

Meanwhile, a few of the prominent hoteliers on the condition of anonymity said that it was planned action against the hoteliers to target them before year end celebrations and spread fear in the thriving restaurant community with ulterior motives to allegedly earn money from the business owners.