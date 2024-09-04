State gives in-principle nod to additional land for district court expansion

Pune: The Maharashtra government has given an in-principle approval to allot 15,000 square metres of land out of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) multimodal hub project at Bhamburda in Shivajinagar as additional space for expansion of the district court. Maharashtra government has given in-principle approval to allot 15,000 square metres of land out of Maha-Metro multimodal hub project at Shivajinagar as additional space for expansion of district court. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The government has directed Maha-Metro to allocate ₹1,504.59 lakh for the construction of an integrated judicial complex (parking and building structure) at plot number 807, area from plot number 810 to plot 815 in government godown land earlier allocated for multimodal hub of the metro project.

The order issued by Vilas Vasant Gaikwad, finance advisor and additional secretary, law and judiciary department, on Monday stated that a meeting between the then chief justice, Bombay High Court and the chief minister on February 2, 2015 concluded with a decision to acquire land from government godown survey number 806 and 831 for expansion of the Pune District Court at Shivajinagar.

On November 16, 2018, the then district collector transferred 26,684 square metres to Maha-Metro. On July 19, 2017, Maha-Metro submitted a written letter to the high court referencing the meeting between the then district judge, Pune and metro officials regarding land for district court expansion and accordingly stated that 15,000 square metres would be made available for the court expansion project.

The Government Resolution (GR) directed the metro department to furnish the building structure plan to the state government and the high court, the land must be transferred to the Pune District Court after completion of the project and the court must ensure its name is entered on land records.

In 2018, Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram had issued an order allotting 4,050 sqm (1 acre) land near Golf Course in Yerawada to the district court for its expansion project.

The departments for law and judiciary, urban development and finance had cleared a proposal for land allotment. According to the plan, an integrated complex for all judicial magistrate first class courts is slated to be constructed aimed at reducing the load of visitors at the Shivajinagar Court.

The state government in 2021 had issued a conditional approval for an annexure building at the Pune District and Sessions Court Complex in Shivajinagar with 15 new courtrooms and amenities. The government has allocated ₹96.79 crore for the construction of the five-storey building, besides sanctioning work on underground parking at the existing location.