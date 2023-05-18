State govt approves 200 crore for Katraj-Kondhwa Road land acquisition

The state government on Wednesday approved ₹200 crore for the land acquisition of Katraj-Kondhwa Road. The state government on Wednesday approved ₹ 200 crore for the land acquisition of Katraj-Kondhwa Road. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The PMC will receive the money by month-end. The civic body can then speed up the acquisition process. The PMC had turned to the state government for aide as the land acquisition cost was high.”

The Katraj-Kondhwa Road has been in discussion since 2017, however, the PMC is unable to complete the work as land acquisition cost is more than the cost of constructing the road. The PMC recently decided to bring down the width of the road from 80 metres to 40 metres. The civic body dropped its plan of constructing cycle tracks, footpaths and green track which were to be done in the first phase. After getting more land PMC will implement these components, said officials.

This funding comes after chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state government will bare 60% project cost, and PMC had submitted a proposal for getting ₹2,000 crore government grant for various projects.