Rural hospital to come up at Wagholi

Amidst the rising population and urbanisation in Wagholi, the state government in a move to increase healthcare facilities in the area has decided to upgrade the Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Wagholi to a rural hospital. The decision is likely to benefit thousands of residents living in and around Wagholi, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision is likely to benefit thousands of residents living in and around Wagholi, said officials.

As per the general resolution issued by the government, the PHC will be upgraded to a 30-bed rural hospital.

On June 28, the state government approved the proposal to set up a trauma care centre at Wagholi as a special case.

Similar to the proposal, the state health commissionerate had submitted a proposal to the government requesting to upgrade the Wagholi PHC to a rural hospital.

The proposal was under consideration and approved by the government as a special case. The general resolution was passed further directing to make the land available for the rural hospital, construction and creating posts to run the centre.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, informed that the general resolution in this regard has been issued and this is a second facility that will come up in Wagholi.

“The PHC will be upgraded to a 30-bed rural hospital and an additional 20-bed trauma care centre will come up at Wagholi. This will help several villages in the vicinity to avail free and quality treatment at the facility,” he said.

Dr Yempalay, further, informed in case of major illnesses citizens from Wagholi and adjoining villages have to travel to Sassoon General Hospital or Aundh District Hospital for treatment.

“This is time-consuming and leads to hardship for the patients. Once the rural hospital is ready the patients can avail medical care at this hospital. The facility will have an indoor patient’s department, outdoor patient’s department, operation theatre, diagnostics facility and specialised doctors. The process of construction and creating posts for this hospital will be initiated soon,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON